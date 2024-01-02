Tragic start to the New Year in one South Coast community

The New Year started with a tragedy in one South Coast city. An Oxnard man was fatally wounded.

Just after 12 a.m. on New Year’s Day, Oxnard police were called to the 2100 block of Sierra Way by multiple reports of gunfire. Officers arriving on the scene found a man with a gunshot wound.

They started emergency treatment, and paramedics stepped in as the 34-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital. But, he died a short time later.

He was identified as Jose Juarez of Oxnard. There’s no word on what detectives think may have led to the fatal shooting.