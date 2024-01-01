The New Year gets off to a rock and roll start with an earthquake felt in parts of the Tri-Counties

An earthquake which rocked Southern California New Year's Day was felt in parts of the Tri-Counties.

The magnitude 4.1 quake hit at 8:27 a.m., with an epicenter 17 miles southwest of Long Beach. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

People reported feeling it in much of Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Ventura. There were a few reports of people noticing it it Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.