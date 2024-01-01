2024
California Coast News

The New Year gets off to a rock and roll start with an earthquake felt in parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 1, 2024 at 11:49 AM PST
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake on New Year's Day centered off of Long Beach.
USGS
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake on New Year's Day centered off of Long Beach.

Epicenter is off the coast of Long Beach, but quake felt in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

An earthquake which rocked Southern California New Year's Day was felt in parts of the Tri-Counties.

The magnitude 4.1 quake hit at 8:27 a.m., with an epicenter 17 miles southwest of Long Beach. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

People reported feeling it in much of Ventura County, including Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, and Ventura. There were a few reports of people noticing it it Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
