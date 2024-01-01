Coming up roses! Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly Pomona float honored at 2024 Rose Parade

A year of hard work came together with another award winning float for the Cal Poly universities in the 2024 Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, and Cal Poly Pomona collaborated for their 75th joint float in the parade.

The float was called Shock n’ Roll: Powering the Musical Current. It was an undersea fantasy, a float with electric eels powering musical instruments in a colorful environment with giant manta rays.

The float received the parade's Crown City Innovator Award. The award recognizes innovations in technology and imagination.

Both campuses had teams of about 30 students who spent months designing and building the float. An army of volunteers helped put more than 20,000 flowers on the float in the days leading up to the parade.



