California Coast News

84-year-old Ventura County woman dies in what authorities are calling a hit-and-run collision

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 1, 2024 at 5:37 PM PST
Nathan Dumalo

/
Unsplash

Detectives are looking for potential witnesses.

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run collision in a Ventura County apartment complex which left an 84-year-old woman dead.

It happened on the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive, in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday, by reports of an injured woman on the ground.

First responders were unable to save the woman. Sheila Pluntke of Thousand Oaks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the injuries were consistent with the Thousand Oaks woman being hit by a vehicle. They are looking for potential witnesses.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco