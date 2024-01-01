84-year-old Ventura County woman dies in what authorities are calling a hit-and-run collision

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run collision in a Ventura County apartment complex which left an 84-year-old woman dead.

It happened on the 2000 block of Los Feliz Drive, in Thousand Oaks. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just after midnight Sunday, by reports of an injured woman on the ground.

First responders were unable to save the woman. Sheila Pluntke of Thousand Oaks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the injuries were consistent with the Thousand Oaks woman being hit by a vehicle. They are looking for potential witnesses.