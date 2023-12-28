2023
California Coast News

Series of small storms headed to Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 28, 2023 at 1:23 AM PST
A major storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties.
KCLU
Biggest expected Friday/Saturday.

A series of storms is headed to the Tri-Counties between now and New Year's Day.

The first is bringing light rain to the region early Thursday.

The largest of the three is expected to come Friday into Saturday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could get a half inch to inch of rain. Up to two inches of rain could impact the region's mountains.

A third storm is expected Sunday night and Monday, with rainfall amounts predicted to be under a half inch.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
