Series of small storms headed to Tri-Counties

A series of storms is headed to the Tri-Counties between now and New Year's Day.

The first is bringing light rain to the region early Thursday.

The largest of the three is expected to come Friday into Saturday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties could get a half inch to inch of rain. Up to two inches of rain could impact the region's mountains.

A third storm is expected Sunday night and Monday, with rainfall amounts predicted to be under a half inch.