California Coast News

Watch out Santa! SpaceX set to launch rocket from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM PST
The SARah-2 mission is set for launch December 24 from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
Launch set for 5:11 Sunday morning. The region could get a wakeup call from sonic booms from the reusable booster, which is set to land back at the base.

Christmas Eve could get off to an interesting start on the Central Coast, with a rocket launch planned from Vandenberg Space Base, one which could create some big sonic booms in the region.

SpaceX is set to launch two German military satellites into orbit, in what's being called the SARah-2 mission. They'll replace two older German satellites.

The launch was set to take place Saturday, but it was pushed back to 5:11 Sunday morning to allow for some additional preflight checks.

There's an 83 minute long launch window.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at the base, so people in the region could get an early morning wakeup call from sonic booms.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
