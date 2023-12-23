Watch out Santa! SpaceX set to launch rocket from Central Coast

Christmas Eve could get off to an interesting start on the Central Coast, with a rocket launch planned from Vandenberg Space Base, one which could create some big sonic booms in the region.

SpaceX is set to launch two German military satellites into orbit, in what's being called the SARah-2 mission. They'll replace two older German satellites.

The launch was set to take place Saturday, but it was pushed back to 5:11 Sunday morning to allow for some additional preflight checks.

There's an 83 minute long launch window.

The reusable first stage booster is set to land back at the base, so people in the region could get an early morning wakeup call from sonic booms.