Wrapping it up! Major storm leaves Tri-Counties, but not before setting rainfall records

Aside from a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, the big storm which hit the Tri-Counties has moved east. But, the cleanup for some people who had home and business flooding could continue for weeks.

In Ventura County, Oxnard ended up with 6.1” of rain. That’s nearly double the amount of rainfall it normally gets during the entire month of December. Ventura had 4.7” of rain, and Thousand Oaks 4.5”.

In Santa Barbara County, Santa Barbara recorded 6.8” of rain, Solvang 3.8”, and Santa Maria 2.2”. And, in San Luis Obispo County, San Luis Obispo ended up with a 3.5” rainfall total, while Nipomo had 2.7”.

The heaviest rainfall was in the mountains, where San Marcos Pass had 9.4" of rain, Gibraltar Peak above Montecito had 11.2", and Rocky Butte in San Luis Obispo County had an amazing 16" of rainfall.

The good news is the forecast for the holiday weekend is for dry weather, as the remnants of the storm continue to push to the southeast.