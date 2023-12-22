2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Unemployment up slightly in Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 22, 2023 at 1:03 PM PST

State number also shows a slight uptick.

Unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties, as well as statewide.

Just released figures today show increases in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, while San Luis Obispo remained unchanged. The jobless rate went from 4.5% in October to 4.7% in November in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County climbed from 3.7% to 3.9%.

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month to month, at 3.5%.

The statewide unemployment rate had a slight uptick, going from 4.8% in October to 4.9% in November.
Tags
unemploymentcal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco