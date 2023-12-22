Unemployment up slightly in Tri-Counties

Unemployment is up slightly in the Tri-Counties, as well as statewide.

Just released figures today show increases in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, while San Luis Obispo remained unchanged. The jobless rate went from 4.5% in October to 4.7% in November in Ventura County. Santa Barbara County climbed from 3.7% to 3.9%.

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate remained unchanged month to month, at 3.5%.

The statewide unemployment rate had a slight uptick, going from 4.8% in October to 4.9% in November.