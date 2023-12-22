Santa Barbara based non-profit keeping those displaced by conflict and crisis warm this winter

The United Nations reports there are 110 million displaced people across the globe, the most in history.

Santa Barbara-based non-profit Shelterbox is working to provide displaced people with tents, winter coats, blankets, cookware, solar lanterns, and other aid items as winter hits.

"So much of our work is because of ongoing protracted crisis situations, and so we provide winterized aid packages to help people survive the winter," ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray told KCLU.

She says the time for relief aid is critical as weather chills around the world.

"We're in the midst of winterization distributions and we're also in the midst of responding to everything from flooding in Libya and Pakistan. We just finished up distributions to ready families for winter who've been displaced by the devastating earthquake in Morocco. So the work for ShelterBox never stops," she said.