California Coast News

Santa Barbara based non-profit keeping those displaced by conflict and crisis warm this winter

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM PST
ShelterBox are working around the world with people displaced by crisis, to provide them with essential aid, like warm winter clothing in Syria
ShelterBox USA
ShelterBox is helping families in Morocco, Ukraine, Pakistan, Syria, and beyond who are spending nights under open skies, huddled together for warmth, having lost their homes to disaster.

The United Nations reports there are 110 million displaced people across the globe, the most in history.

Santa Barbara-based non-profit Shelterbox is working to provide displaced people with tents, winter coats, blankets, cookware, solar lanterns, and other aid items as winter hits.

"So much of our work is because of ongoing protracted crisis situations, and so we provide winterized aid packages to help people survive the winter," ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray told KCLU.

She says the time for relief aid is critical as weather chills around the world.

"We're in the midst of winterization distributions and we're also in the midst of responding to everything from flooding in Libya and Pakistan. We just finished up distributions to ready families for winter who've been displaced by the devastating earthquake in Morocco. So the work for ShelterBox never stops," she said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
