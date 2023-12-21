Strong storm drops heavy rainfall in parts of the Tri-Counties

The biggest storm of the season is hitting the Tri-Counties, dropping more than seven inches of rain in some of the region's mountains.

A low pressure system teamed up with a atmospheric river to dump heavy rain in parts of the region.

Rainfall totals as of 11 p.m. Wednesday included 7.6" of rain on Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito, 5.4" of rain on San Marcos Pass, and 6.2" of rain in Ventura County's Matilija Canyon.

San Luis Obispo recorded 3.75" of rain, Solvang 2.7", Santa Barbara 2.3", Moorpark 1.4", and Santa Paula 1.3".

Meteorologists had talked about the potential for 2-5" of rain on the coast and inland, and up to 10" in the mountains.

Rocky Peak, in the mountains of northwestern San Luis Obispo County, had more than 15" of rain as of Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to shift into Ventura County Thursday, and Los Angeles County Thursday night. However, forecasters say the low is further west than they had predicted, which could mean lower rainfall totals than projected for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

