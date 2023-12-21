2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Strong storm drops heavy rainfall in parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 21, 2023 at 12:26 AM PST
KCLU

Heaviest rainfall expected Wednesday/Thursday, but showers could continue into Friday. Some mountain areas topped 7" of rain as of Wednesday night.

The biggest storm of the season is hitting the Tri-Counties, dropping more than seven inches of rain in some of the region's mountains.

A low pressure system teamed up with a atmospheric river to dump heavy rain in parts of the region.

Rainfall totals as of 11 p.m. Wednesday included 7.6" of rain on Gibraltar Peak, above Montecito, 5.4" of rain on San Marcos Pass, and 6.2" of rain in Ventura County's Matilija Canyon.

San Luis Obispo recorded 3.75" of rain, Solvang 2.7", Santa Barbara 2.3", Moorpark 1.4", and Santa Paula 1.3".

Meteorologists had talked about the potential for 2-5" of rain on the coast and inland, and up to 10" in the mountains.

Rocky Peak, in the mountains of northwestern San Luis Obispo County, had more than 15" of rain as of Wednesday night.

The storm is expected to shift into Ventura County Thursday, and Los Angeles County Thursday night. However, forecasters say the low is further west than they had predicted, which could mean lower rainfall totals than projected for Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
Tags
california coast newsstormcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco