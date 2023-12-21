Looking for great reads? Check out 'The Stacks' Traci Thomas' favorite books of 2023

Traci Thomas is rounding up her end-of-the-year ‘best of 2023’ list. On her podcast “The Stacks,” she’s come up with her picks for books of the year.

She speaks with host Scott Tong about some of her favorites as well as the importance of year-end lists.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Fiction

“ Chain-Gang All-Stars ” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

” by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah “Family Meal” by Bryan Washington



Non-fiction



Poetry

“Above Ground” by Clint Smith Click here for a conversation with Smith and host Scott Tong.

“Promises of Gold” by José Olivarez



Kids books

“ Big ” by Vashti Harrison

” by Vashti Harrison “There Was a Party for Langston” by Jason Reynolds

Scott Tong’s book picks

