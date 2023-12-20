As the holiday travel season approaches, fears of a repeat of last year's woes mount

The holiday travel period is slowly ramping up — and memories of last year’s weather-induced chaos are resurfacing.

It was almost exactly a year ago when the weather caused the Southwest Airlines system to collapse completely, stranding 2 million passengers. Last week, the airline paid a record-setting $140 million fine for those failings.

The same chaos is not expected this year, but that could change at any moment.

Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst, has been keeping an eye on how airlines, airports and the whole industry are preparing for this season’s travel. He joins Scott Tong.

