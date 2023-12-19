Santa skips the chimney and rappels down the wall of the hospital to deliver gifts to kids

For a man more used to making his descent down a chimney, rappelling down the side of Ventura County Medical Center looked easy for Santa Claus as he dropped by the hospital's pediatric and pediatric intensive care units with gifts assisted by the fire departments of Ventura County, on Monday.

"I have a 16 year old right now ecstatic to see Santa Claus rappel from the roof," said Caitlyn Morton, the child life specialist at the medical center. She says it really brings a boost for the kids and families being taken care of here.

"I think it means everything. It normalizes the environment and it normalizes being here. It brings the joy back into the hospital," she told KCLU.

It's part of the annual Spark of Love Toy Drive, which helps at need Ventura County children and teens enjoy a happier holiday season in Ventura.