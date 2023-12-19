2023
Santa skips the chimney and rappels down the wall of the hospital to deliver gifts to kids

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 19, 2023 at 4:55 AM PST
Santa Claus rappelled down the Ventura County Medical Center on Monday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Santa Claus rappelled down the Ventura County Medical Center on Monday

He was helped by Ventura County Fire Departments

For a man more used to making his descent down a chimney, rappelling down the side of Ventura County Medical Center looked easy for Santa Claus as he dropped by the hospital's pediatric and pediatric intensive care units with gifts assisted by the fire departments of Ventura County, on Monday.

"I have a 16 year old right now ecstatic to see Santa Claus rappel from the roof," said Caitlyn Morton, the child life specialist at the medical center. She says it really brings a boost for the kids and families being taken care of here.

"I think it means everything. It normalizes the environment and it normalizes being here. It brings the joy back into the hospital," she told KCLU.

It's part of the annual Spark of Love Toy Drive, which helps at need Ventura County children and teens enjoy a happier holiday season in Ventura.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
