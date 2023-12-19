2023
3...2......Liftoff? Plans call for another test launch of a new rocket from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 19, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST
A Firfefly Aerospace Alpha rocket is being prepared for launch from the Central Coast.
Firefly Aerospace
A Firfefly Aerospace Alpha rocket is being prepared for launch from the Central Coast.

But, the major storm system mving into the region could disrupt the launch.

Plans call for another test launch of a cutting edge new rocket from the Central Coast this week.

Firefly Aerospace is planning to launch one of its Alpha rockets from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The current launch window is from 9:18 to 9:39 Wednesday morning. But, the storm moving into the region could potentially disrupt those plans. There are backup launch windows through Friday. The test calls for carrying an antenna into orbit.

This would be the fourth Alpha rocket test flight. During the last launch, the Firefly team conducted what was called a successful test of their ability to receive, and deploy a military payload into space on short notice.

 

 

 
