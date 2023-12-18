2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Man sentenced for smuggling people, drugs into the U.S. from Mexico via Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2023 at 11:55 AM PST
The third of the three crew members from a September, 2021 panga boat incident in Santa Barbara County has been convicted of smuggling.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
The third of the three crew members from a September, 2021 panga boat incident in Santa Barbara County has been convicted of smuggling.

Man gets nine year plus sentence; Fellow crew members already in federal prison after being convicted of similar smuggling charges.

A man has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison after being convicted of smuggling people, and drugs from Mexico into Santa Barbara County.

Prosecutors say Jorge Munoz-Munoz was a crew member on a panga boat which landed on the Gaviota Coast in 2021.

There were 14 people on board. Investigators say there were 11 passengers who paid $15,000 each to be smuggled into the United States. Authorities also recovered 45 pounds of methamphetamine.

The 27-year-old Ensenada, Mexico man was convicted of more than two dozen smuggling related charges. The two other members of the boat’s crew had already been convicted of charges stemming from the case.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newspanga boatgaviota coastlinedrug smuggling
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco