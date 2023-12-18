2023
California Coast News

Letting the train take the strain to travel to this year's Rose Parade

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM PST
Additional Metrolink services have been added
Michelle Shiers
/
Visit Pasadena
It’s an iconic New Year’s tradition.

Special early-morning trains on Metrolink will connect Ventura County passengers to LA Union station, where the Metro A Line offers a direct service to the Rose Parade route.

"The early morning service is quite early on the Ventura County line specifically. Our early morning train is going to leave the Ventura East Station at 5:10 a.m. and make all stops on the way into Union Station, getting in about seven in the morning," explained Meredith Yeoman from Metrolink Trains.

As well as avoiding traffic, Yeoman says an all-day $10 holiday fare is good value too.

"We definitely hope that the Rose Parade crowd will opt for the convenience of public transportation. To make things even more convenient, new this year, we're also offering mid-afternoon return service. So getting home from the parade is even more convenient for anyone who's attending."
