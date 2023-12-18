2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Emmy, Tony, Golden Globe award winner to be honored by Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST
Actor Jeffrey Wright will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Montecito Award.
Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Actor Jeffrey Wright will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Montecito Award.

Jeffrey Wright getting rave reviews, Golden Globe nomination for his latest role in new movie American Fiction.

An actor who’s won Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe awards for his performances will receive a special honor at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

 Jeffrey Wright will receive the festival’s 2024 Montecito Award.

Wright is receiving critical acclaim for his role in the new movie “American Fiction.” He received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film. Wright was in HBO’s “Westworld,” the Wes Anderson film “Asteroid City,” and is featured in the new historical drama “Rustin.”

Wright will receive festival’s Montecito Award February 15th, at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater. Past winners include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis and Julianne Moore.
Tags
sbiffsanta barbara international film festivalcal coast newscalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco