Emmy, Tony, Golden Globe award winner to be honored by Santa Barbara International Film Festival

An actor who’s won Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe awards for his performances will receive a special honor at the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Jeffrey Wright will receive the festival’s 2024 Montecito Award.

Wright is receiving critical acclaim for his role in the new movie “American Fiction.” He received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in the film. Wright was in HBO’s “Westworld,” the Wes Anderson film “Asteroid City,” and is featured in the new historical drama “Rustin.”

Wright will receive festival’s Montecito Award February 15th, at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater. Past winners include Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, Daniel Day-Lewis and Julianne Moore.