Students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo have designed a new environmental training program

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 14, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
A team of students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo have designed a new sustainability training program for students and staff
A team of students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo have designed a new sustainability training program for students and staff

It’s a way to raise awareness about sustainability on campus.

The 30 minute sustainable living training is offered to all incoming students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and it's hoped will raise awareness and change behaviors.

"What I think is really valuable about this training is that it's specific to San Luis Obispo County, and that is different from other state mandated trainings that are very impersonal," said Kalea Conrad, a graduate student who helped put the program together.

She says it's a way to focus on environmental preservation among all students and disciplines, and the training is divided into sections.

"There is consumption in fossil fuels, which discusses energy. There is a waste management section. There is a water section. And then there's the transportation," she said.

