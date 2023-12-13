Those feeling the chill outdoors - in parts of the Central Coast - are getting a warm surprise

Warm scarves, hats and gloves are being placed around Goleta and Isla Vista with one message: 'Take me if you need me or like me'.

"People knit or crochet or buy knit garments. And we are doing hats, scarves and gloves. We drop these items around town and with a note that says, 'Chase the Chill, Please take me if you like me or you need me,'" explained Carolyn Chaney, the project manager for Chase the Chill.

Chaney says she hopes the items will be useful to those who are experiencing homelessness.

"We're targeting locations that homeless people might gather because it's trying to chase the chill for homeless people. That's the target, really," she told KCLU.