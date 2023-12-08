Wind creating potentially dangerous wildfire conditions for Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties

A major low pressure system impacting much of the Western United States is setting the stage for strong wind, and potentially dangerous fire conditions for parts of the Tri-Counties this weekend.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Santa Barbara County’s mountains for 3 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The wildfire concerns will then shift south. There’s a Fire Weather Watch from 10 a.m. Saturday through noon on Sunday for much of Ventura County, as well as parts of western Los Angeles County like Agoura Hills.

The wind is expected to ease Sunday, but there’s another chance of Santa Ana conditions early next week.