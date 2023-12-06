Preventing collisions with wildlife: State gets grant for wildlife crossing in Santa Barbara County

The state has received a eight million dollar grant for a project to try to prevent vehicle-wildlife collisions on a section of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.

The proposed Gaviota Pass Wildlife Project would enhance a culvert under the 101 in the Gaviota State Park area, to give wildlife a safe way of crossing to the other side of the roadway.

It would also include the addition of 2.5 miles of fencing, to channel animals to the culvert.

The grant comes as the Federal Highway Administration has awarded $110 million dollars for 19 wildlife crossing projects in 17 states. There are an estimated million vehicle-wildlife collisions a year, with around 200 human deaths and 26,000 injuries.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on a $100 million dollar wildlife overcrossing in Agoura Hills, which will be the largest in the world. The unique project has received national attention. It was largely privately funded.

