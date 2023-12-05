2023
Witnesses share details of sexual violence in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack before UN

Published December 5, 2023 at 4:52 AM PST
Israeli rescue teams wait next to ambulances parked just outside the southern city of Sderot to evacuate the wounded on Oct. 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending ground units to kill or abduct Israelis. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Israeli rescue teams wait next to ambulances parked just outside the southern city of Sderot to evacuate the wounded on Oct. 7, 2023, after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets from Gaza and sending ground units to kill or abduct Israelis. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor’s note: This story contains descriptions of rape and sexual assault.

Witnesses who report finding bodies horribly disfigured by sexual violence when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 spoke before the United Nations.

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell joins us to discuss these accounts and reported videos of Israeli hostages raped and brutalized in captivity.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

