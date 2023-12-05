A way to help those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara to keep warm this winter

Sleeping bags, hats, coats gloves, jackets, socks, shoes, thermal underwear and scarves…are all being accepted as donations to help those experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County.

"We provide them with everything that they would need to stay warm if they're out in the streets sleeping," explained Clarissa Ornelas, the Lead Case and Housing Specialist with the Public Defenders Office.

She says the items are much needed to help those who find themselves without a place to live.

"We have over 1850 people experiencing homelessness county wide. We are offering these things to keep them safe and warm while we're trying to assist them with permanent housing," she said.

New or lightly used donations are being accepted during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Defender’s offices.

The Santa Barbara office is located at, 1100 Anacapa Street.

The Santa Maria office is located at 312-P East Cook Street, Building A.

Physical donations may be made through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 13.

Financial donations will also be accepted, for the purchase of new sleeping bags and undergarments, and are tax-deductible through the Public Defender’s partnership with the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara. Financial donations may be made online through 2023 Sleeping Bag Drive | Family Service Agency (givebox.com) . Donations of items will not be accepted at the Family Service Agency.

In order to receive donated goods, those experiencing homelessness will need to attend a distribution event on Friday, December 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse or Santa Maria Public Defender’s office.

For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s office; in Santa Barbara, call (805) 568-3470; in Santa Maria, call (805) 346-7500.