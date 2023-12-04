2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Prosecutors say man who crashed plane as videotaped stunt in Santa Barbara County headed to prison

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM PST
Video posted by a Youtuber as he bailed out of a plane which was supposedly in trouble. He claimed had engine trouble, and he bailed out, with the plane crashing in the Los Padres National Forest. Prosecutors say the November, 2021 crash was a stunt intended to get online views, and that he did it to promote a company.
Trevor Daniel Jacob
Video posted by a Youtuber as he bailed out of a plane which was supposedly in trouble. He claimed had engine trouble, and he bailed out, with the plane crashing in the Los Padres National Forest. Prosecutors say the November, 2021 crash was a stunt intended to get online views, and that he did it to promote a company.

Investigators say Lompoc man claimed plane was in trouble, and bailed out leading to crash. They say he then destroyed the wreckage to block an investigation.

It was spectacular video of a man parachuting out of a small plane in trouble over the Los Padres National Forest. But, investigators determined the whole thing was faked as a publicity stunt. Now, that man is headed to prison.

In November of 2021, Trevor Daniel Jacob took off from Lompoc Airport in a single engine plane for what he claimed was a flight to Mammoth Lakes. About a half hour after takeoff, he radioed his engine failed, and he bailed out of the plane over the Los Padres National Forest.

He was uninjured, and the plane crashed into the forest. The whole thing was recorded with multiple cameras mounted on the plane, and with a selfie stick.

As required by law, he reported the crash to federal investigators. But, prosecutors say the Lompoc man lied about not knowing its location. They say he hired a helicopter to remove the debris, and then took it to Lompoc Airport where he destroyed it.

A month later, Jacob released the video, with the intent of making money through YouTube views. When confronted, federal investigators say Jacob admitted the crash was faked. He pled guilty to a charge of destruction, and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation.

Jacob was sentenced to six months in federal prison.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newslompoclos padres national forestplane crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco