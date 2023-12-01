New clean energy storage system opens in Santa Barbara County

The new energy storage system uses 44 Tesla batteries and is the biggest of its kind in Santa Barbara County.

Chris Taylor, the CEO of GridStor, who developed and own the 25,000 square foot facility, says it will be able to store enough power to supply the equivalent of all of Goleta’s residential customers for up to 4 hours in a black out.

"They are very vulnerable to interruptions in grid power as they're serviced by just one set of lines coming up through the mountains during the day," said Taylor.

"Southern California generates more solar power than demand is in the middle of the day. So we can store that excess clean power during the day. And then when the sun goes down at night, we can put that solar power back on the grid in the evening to keep the grid reliable," he explained.