California Coast News

New clean energy storage system opens in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 1, 2023 at 4:58 PM PST
Goleta Energy Storage opened Friday
John Palminteri
/
KCLU
Goleta Energy Storage opened Friday

It’s expected to be an essential resource, especially when the electric infrastructure is most stressed.

The new energy storage system uses 44 Tesla batteries and is the biggest of its kind in Santa Barbara County.

Chris Taylor, the CEO of GridStor, who developed and own the 25,000 square foot facility, says it will be able to store enough power to supply the equivalent of all of Goleta’s residential customers for up to 4 hours in a black out.

"They are very vulnerable to interruptions in grid power as they're serviced by just one set of lines coming up through the mountains during the day," said Taylor.

"Southern California generates more solar power than demand is in the middle of the day. So we can store that excess clean power during the day. And then when the sun goes down at night, we can put that solar power back on the grid in the evening to keep the grid reliable," he explained.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
