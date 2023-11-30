2023
Nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 30, 2023 at 1:10 PM PST
Bradley Cooper will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Outstanding Performer of the Year Award in February.
SBIFF
Bradley Cooper will receive the Santa Barbara International Film Festival's Outstanding Performer of the Year Award in February.

Cooper directed and stars in the acclaimed new movie MAESTRO, about legendary director Leonard Bernstein.

The latest addition to the lineup for the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival is a nine-time Academy Award nominee who’s starring in a critically acclaimed new movie.

Bradley Cooper will receive the Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Cooper stars in the new movie MAESTRO, about conductor Leonard Bernstein. He also directed the movie. He co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 hit remake of A Star is Born. In addition to the nine Oscar nominations, Cooper has won a Grammy, and has been nominated for a Tony.

He’ll receive the film festival award February 8. Past recipients include Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, Colin Firth and James Franco.

The 2024 festival takes place February 7-17.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
