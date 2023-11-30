Nine-time Oscar nominee Bradley Cooper to be honored at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The latest addition to the lineup for the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival is a nine-time Academy Award nominee who’s starring in a critically acclaimed new movie.

Bradley Cooper will receive the Festival’s Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Cooper stars in the new movie MAESTRO, about conductor Leonard Bernstein. He also directed the movie. He co-wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 hit remake of A Star is Born. In addition to the nine Oscar nominations, Cooper has won a Grammy, and has been nominated for a Tony.

He’ll receive the film festival award February 8. Past recipients include Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Viola Davis, Colin Firth and James Franco.

The 2024 festival takes place February 7-17.