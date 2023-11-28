Two storm systems headed towards the Tri-Counties, but impacts expected to be slight

Two weak storm systems are moving into the Tri-Counties.

The first one is expected to arrive overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday.

There’s an 80% chance of rain for San Luis Obispo County, 60-70% for Santa Barbara County and a 30-50% shot for Ventura County.

That system will clear out late Wednesday. The second system will arrive late Thursday into Friday. It’s expected to mean around a 50-50 chance of showers for the region. Rainfall amounts are expected to be low, with the totals for both systems expected to be under a quarter of an inch at most.



There are no warnings or watches for potential storm impacts in the region.