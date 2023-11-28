2023
Two storm systems headed towards the Tri-Counties, but impacts expected to be slight

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM PST
KCLU
A major storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties.

Rainfall totals projected to be less than 1/4 ".

Two weak storm systems are moving into the Tri-Counties.

The first one is expected to arrive overnight Tuesday, into Wednesday.

There’s an 80% chance of rain for San Luis Obispo County, 60-70% for Santa Barbara County and a 30-50% shot for Ventura County.

That system will clear out late Wednesday. The second system will arrive late Thursday into Friday. It’s expected to mean around a 50-50 chance of showers for the region. Rainfall amounts are expected to be low, with the totals for both systems expected to be under a quarter of an inch at most.
 
There are no warnings or watches for potential storm impacts in the region.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
