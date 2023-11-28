Public review set for proposal to make changes to dangerous South Coast roadway

One South Coast city is holding a meeting Wednesday night about a proposal to improve safety on one of its most dangerous roadways.

The City of Santa Barbara has been looking at upgrades to a three mile stretch of Cliff Drive. Vehicles often speed through the corridor.

The proposals include adding 11 new crosswalks, making safety improvements to four others, and adding three additional traffic signals. Other plans include a three mile long walkway, a number of curb extensions, and safety lighting.

The city received a $27 million state grant earlier this year for the project. Wednesday’s 5 p.m. meeting at Monroe Elementary School is intended to give the community a chance to review the project’s plans, and to comment on them.