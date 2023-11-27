Details released about fatal hit-and-run in Ventura County

Police are hoping the public may help solve a grim crime on the South Coast.

On November 19, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Hueneme, and Perkins Roads in Oxnard. The victim has been identified as Marco Solano Vazquez of Oxnard. They think the 40-year-old man was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

The driver didn’t stop to provide aid, and fled the scene.

Now, detectives are releasing more information about the late-night collision, hoping it may help them find the driver. They say a dark colored pickup truck is the suspect vehicle. It may have a large dent in its bumper, some missing paint, and possibly some cracked plastic