2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

To the rescue! Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue a stranded baby camel

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 26, 2023 at 3:52 PM PST
Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a young camel stranded on a hillside east of Santa Maria.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued a young camel stranded on a hillside east of Santa Maria.

Young camel was stuck on a hillside in in a canyon east of Santa Maria.

Firefighters see just about any kind of emergency you can imagine, but some Santa Barbara County firefighters experienced one they'll be talking about for the rest of their careers.

They were called to rescue a stranded baby camel. The eight-month old camel became stuck on a hillside in a remote canyon east of Santa Maria.

The firefighters hiked up the canyon, and led the young camel down to the hillside to its mother. It was unhurt.

The camels belong to a nearby ranch.
Tags
cal coast livecalifornia coast newssanta maria
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco