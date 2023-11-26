To the rescue! Santa Barbara County firefighters rescue a stranded baby camel

Firefighters see just about any kind of emergency you can imagine, but some Santa Barbara County firefighters experienced one they'll be talking about for the rest of their careers.

They were called to rescue a stranded baby camel. The eight-month old camel became stuck on a hillside in a remote canyon east of Santa Maria.

The firefighters hiked up the canyon, and led the young camel down to the hillside to its mother. It was unhurt.

The camels belong to a nearby ranch.

