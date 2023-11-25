Forget Santa Claus...get ready for Santa Paws!

It's a chance for your furry friends or your family to have their picture taken with the big guy before he gets too busy delivering gifts.

"You can come with your animals. There are people who just come with just them and their significant other - just for their holiday picture without any animals. And some people just want the animals themselves," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

He says Santa Paws is back after a three year hiatus for the pandemic.

"We're very excited. We're doing the first 50 groups and it's first come first serve. We're only doing it for two hours. So if you if you've done it in the past and you want to come back for it again, just make sure you're here earlier rather than later," he said.

Santa Paws will be at Camarillo Animal Shelter on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 a.m. till noon.