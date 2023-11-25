2023
California Coast News

Forget Santa Claus...get ready for Santa Paws!

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM PST
Santa Paws is coming to town...
Ventura County Animal Services
After a three year hiatus for the pandemic, Santa Paws returns to Camarillo Animal Shelter.

It's a chance for your furry friends or your family to have their picture taken with the big guy before he gets too busy delivering gifts.

"You can come with your animals. There are people who just come with just them and their significant other - just for their holiday picture without any animals. And some people just want the animals themselves," explained Randy Friedman from Ventura County Animal Services.

He says Santa Paws is back after a three year hiatus for the pandemic.

"We're very excited. We're doing the first 50 groups and it's first come first serve. We're only doing it for two hours. So if you if you've done it in the past and you want to come back for it again, just make sure you're here earlier rather than later," he said.

Santa Paws will be at Camarillo Animal Shelter on Saturday, December 2nd from 10 a.m. till noon.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
