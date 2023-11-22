2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Ventura County man convicted of killing girlfriend, badly injuring her mother

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM PST
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Both stabbed multiple times.

A Ventura County man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal killing of his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say Uren Balbuna got into an argument with Zaria Patino-Trejo at their Simi Valley apartment. The victim’s mother arrived as the two was arguing, and tried to get her daughter to leave.
 
Detectives say Balbuna grabbed a kitchen knife, and slashed the mother in the head. They say he then stabbed his girlfriend more than 30 times, killing her.

A jury found the 32-year-old Simi Valley man guilty of first-degree murder for the killing of Patino-Trejo, assault with a deadly weapon on her mother, as well as some lesser charges. He’ll be sentenced in January.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valleydomestic violence
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco