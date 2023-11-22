Could your EV help power your home in a crisis? A Ventura County congresswoman pushes the idea

Could your electric car someday help power your home during an emergency? A Ventura County congresswoman thinks so, and has sponsored legislation to pursue the concept.

Researchers say EV’s could be made so they not only get charged through the grid, but they have the ability to feed electricity back. Vehicles would have to be modified to feed electricity back into the system.

It’s called bidirectional electric charging.

Democratic Congresswoman Julia Brownley of Westlake Village is sponsoring a bill to help develop the technology.

The idea is that during a blackout like a Public Safety Power Shutoff, or a disaster like an earthquake, your electric vehicle could help power your home, or even help support the power grid. And, electric busses could be plugged into essential facilities like hospitals.

Brownley’s legislation calls for developing standards for the technology, and then to make it mandatory for all EV’s made beginning in 2027.