Before you gobble! The Turkey Dash Dash returns after a 3 year hiatus

The Turkey Day dash attracted over 3000 attendees to run the streets of Thousand Oaks, until the pandemic. This is the first year it’s back!

"The Turkey Day Dash in Thousand Oaks was a way, through the YMCA, that the community could get together, be nice and active and be around their neighbors - in that spirit of gratitude," said Sean Rendineo, who owns by Five07 Coffee Bar.

He has been instrumental in bringing back the 15-year-long tradition.

"For some people, they're walking or running in honor and memory of family members who always loved this event, who have been lost in the last four years," he said.

He said that speed doesn't matter.

"We have four different groups that we have the fast runners, we have the Dashers, the Gobblers and the Walkers," he said.

The 2023 Five07 Turkey Day Dash will start at 7 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 23 at Cal Lutheran University.