California Coast News

Before you gobble! The Turkey Dash Dash returns after a 3 year hiatus

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM PST
Hundreds of runners will race in Thousand Oaks on Thursday morning to raise money
Five07 Turkey Day Dash
Hundreds of people will be working up their appetites for Thanksgiving by running a big race to raise money for charity, in the Conejo Valley.

The Turkey Day dash attracted over 3000 attendees to run the streets of Thousand Oaks, until the pandemic. This is the first year it’s back!

"The Turkey Day Dash in Thousand Oaks was a way, through the YMCA, that the community could get together, be nice and active and be around their neighbors - in that spirit of gratitude," said Sean Rendineo, who owns by Five07 Coffee Bar.

He has been instrumental in bringing back the 15-year-long tradition.

"For some people, they're walking or running in honor and memory of family members who always loved this event, who have been lost in the last four years," he said.

He said that speed doesn't matter.

"We have four different groups that we have the fast runners, we have the Dashers, the Gobblers and the Walkers," he said.

The 2023 Five07 Turkey Day Dash will start at 7 a.m. Thurs., Nov. 23 at Cal Lutheran University.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
