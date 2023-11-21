Teen wounded in Central Coast shooting: Detectives asking for public's health in finding attacker

Detectives are trying to unravel what led to the shooting of a teenager on the Central Coast.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night, in a rural area between Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were alerted by a hospital that they were treating a 14-year-old girl who had been shot.

Her condition is still unclear, but her wound was serious enough that she was transferred to a second hospital for further treatment.

At this point, detectives believe the victim didn’t know whoever attacked her. Investigators aren’t releasing further details about what occurred.

But, they say they are looking for anyone who might have witnessed an altercation between people in two vehicles on the road between Santa Maria, and Guadalupe.