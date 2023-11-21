A new one-stop shop for those experiencing homelessness in the city of Goleta

Maybe it’s getting a meal, or mental health support or housing assistance, the new Weekly Homeless Services Program at Christ Lutheran Church in Goleta aims to provide a one-stop-shop for services for those experiencing homelessness.

The Neighborhood Navigation Center is to link people to opportunities for housing. We get them all the services that they need and then we work with them hand in hand to get them into permanent housing. And that's really how you end homelessness," said Chuck Flacks, the Homelessness Services Coordinator for the City of Goleta.

Flacks says the there’s 150-200 people who are currently experiencing homelessness in the city.

"Goleta's homeless population is primarily living in cars and also living in encampments along the highway and along the railroad tracks and also in our creeks. So they're not always the most visible," he said.

Flack said the high cost of housing there is the cause, "The cost of housing in Goleta is just astronomical."