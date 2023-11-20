Three-time Academy Award nominee latest addition to Santa Barbara International Film Festival lineup

A three time Oscar nominees has just been added to the lineup of honorees for the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Mark Ruffalo will receive the 2024 festival’s American Riviera Award on February 11.

Ruffalo received Academy Award nominates for his roles in the movies “Spotlight,” “Foxcatcher,” and “The Kids Are Alright.’ He’s starring in the upcoming movie “Poor Things,” which will be released next month.

The American Riviera Award is presented to actors who have made significant contributions to American cinema.

Past honorees include Robert Redford, Patricia Arquette, Forrest Whitaker, and Jeff Bridges. The 39th annual Santa Barbara festival will take place February 7-17.