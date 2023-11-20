2023
California Coast News

Three-time Academy Award nominee latest addition to Santa Barbara International Film Festival lineup

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2023 at 12:37 PM PST
Mark Ruffalo will be honored at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
SBIFF
Mark Ruffalo will receive the festival's American Riviera Award.

Mark Ruffalo will receive the festival's American Riviera Award.

A three time Oscar nominees has just been added to the lineup of honorees for the upcoming Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Mark Ruffalo will receive the 2024 festival’s American Riviera Award on February 11.

Ruffalo received Academy Award nominates for his roles in the movies “Spotlight,” “Foxcatcher,” and “The Kids Are Alright.’ He’s starring in the upcoming movie “Poor Things,” which will be released next month.

The American Riviera Award is presented to actors who have made significant contributions to American cinema.

Past honorees include Robert Redford, Patricia Arquette, Forrest Whitaker, and Jeff Bridges. The 39th annual Santa Barbara festival will take place February 7-17.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
