Investigators trying to solve mystery behind hit-and-run death in Ventura County

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a hit-and-run death in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the area of Hueneme and Perkins Roads at around 11 p.m. Sunday by reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

They found a 30-year-old Oxnard man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigators think the man was struck and killed while crossing the street. The vehicle fled the scene.

They are looking for witnesses, and surveillance camera video which might help determine exactly what happened, and who was responsible.