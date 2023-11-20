2023
Investigators trying to solve mystery behind hit-and-run death in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2023 at 2:54 PM PST

Man struck and killed in Oxnard.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led to a hit-and-run death in Ventura County.

Oxnard Police were called to the area of Hueneme and Perkins Roads at around 11 p.m. Sunday by reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

They found a 30-year-old Oxnard man on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigators think the man was struck and killed while crossing the street. The vehicle fled the scene.

They are looking for witnesses, and surveillance camera video which might help determine exactly what happened, and who was responsible.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
Lance Orozco