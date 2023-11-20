How windy is it? Camarillo Airport had a 75 mile an hour gust

The weekend rain gave way to powerful wind Monday with widespread gusts in the 40 to 60 mile an hour range reported in parts of the Tri-Counties.

Wind speeds included 57 miles an hour on South Mountain, outside of Santa Paula, 51 miles an hour in Oxnard, 45 in Newbury Park, and 38 miles an hour in Arroyo Grande.

The top wind speed reported in the region was at Camarillo Airport, with a 75 mile an hour gust at Camarillo Airport this morning.

The High Wind Warnings expired for coastal and inland areas Monday afternoon, but are still in effect for Ventura County’s mountains. There are still widespread high wind watches, but they are expected to ease by midday Tuesday.