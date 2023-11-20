2023
Early morning flight! SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Monday morning.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Monday morning.

It was a stunning sight in the sky for some people in the Tri-Counties early Monday morning,

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket carried 22 communications satellites into orbit. The 2:30 a.m. launch was visible in parts of the region, but it was obscured in other areas by the weather.

It was the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The satellites are the latest addition to a growing global network providing internet services to underserved parts of the world.
