Early morning flight! SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday

It was a stunning sight in the sky for some people in the Tri-Counties early Monday morning,

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The rocket carried 22 communications satellites into orbit. The 2:30 a.m. launch was visible in parts of the region, but it was obscured in other areas by the weather.

It was the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster, which successfully landed on a barge off the West Coast.

The satellites are the latest addition to a growing global network providing internet services to underserved parts of the world.