Unemployment up in Ventura, Santa Barbara Counties, while flat in San Luis Obispo County

New figures show unemployment has made a slight uptick in the Tri-Counties.

The state Employment Development Department reports Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 4.4% in September to 4.5% in October.

Santa Barbara County had a slight month to month increase, moving from 3.6% to 3.7%. San Luis Obispo County remained flat, with a 3.5 percent unemployment rate for September and October.

The statewide jobless percentage is up slightly. California’s unemployment moved from 4.7% in September to 4.8% in October. However, the state added 40,000 new non-farm jobs during that period.