State scientists based in Ventura County join the picket line

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:32 AM PST
State scientists are n strike in Ventura and other parts of the state
Noa Rishe
For the first time, state scientists are on strike - many of the scientists work in our region to protect water supplies and wildlife.

The three day rolling strike by state scientists comes after more than three years of negotiations over pay.

"What we do is we protect the natural environment," said Noa Rishe, who's been on the picket line at the Ventura Government Building.

She says it was a tough decision to take.

"Most of us scientists that work for the state, I mean, we're not here necessarily for the pay, right? We're here because we love and we care about what we do," she told KCLU.

"Even going on strike for these two days was like a personally very difficult decision for a lot of us. I think scientists need to be more valued. I think that'll help future generations of scientists to continue in this career path, which is very important for protection of the environment," she said.

"I feel like we've just been left behind," she said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
