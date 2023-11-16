2023
California Coast News

It's coming! Second wave of Pacific storm could bring 1-2 inches of rain to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM PST
A spring storm is expected to bring a half-inch to inch of rain in the Tri-Counties, but even more is potentially possible.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A Pacific storm could bring 1-2 inches of additional rain to the Tri-Counties.

Heaviest rain predicted for Firday night to Saturday morning.

After a break Thursday, the second wave of a major storm system is expected to hit the Tri-Counties Friday. A low pressure system in the Pacific about 600 miles west of Santa Maria is fueling the storm.

Its movement has been a bit slower than predicted, but it’s expected to move east, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday morning.

The region could get 1-2 inches of additional rain, with some locally heavy rainfall causing some street flooding. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are expected to get the most rainfall.

Some rainfall totals so far include .10" in Santa Barbara, .20" in Oxnard, and .30" in Newbury Park. Some Ventura County mountain areas have had around an inch of rain.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
