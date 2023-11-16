It's coming! Second wave of Pacific storm could bring 1-2 inches of rain to the Tri-Counties

After a break Thursday, the second wave of a major storm system is expected to hit the Tri-Counties Friday. A low pressure system in the Pacific about 600 miles west of Santa Maria is fueling the storm.

Its movement has been a bit slower than predicted, but it’s expected to move east, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall Friday night and Saturday morning.

The region could get 1-2 inches of additional rain, with some locally heavy rainfall causing some street flooding. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties are expected to get the most rainfall.

Some rainfall totals so far include .10" in Santa Barbara, .20" in Oxnard, and .30" in Newbury Park. Some Ventura County mountain areas have had around an inch of rain.