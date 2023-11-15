Bernardo Arevalo, Guatemala president-elect, visits Washington, D.C.

Guatemalan president-elect Bernardo Arevalo has been visiting Washington, D.C. this week as he prepares to take office early next year. His visit comes as the ruling class in Guatemala attempts to thwart his attempts to take the seat he won this summer. His party has been suspended and multiple courts in the country are working to stop him.

Arevalo sat down with NPR’s Eyder Peralta while on his visit to discuss his ongoing battle for the presidency. Peralta joins host Deepa Fernandes to unpack that fascinating interview.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.