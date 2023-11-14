2023
California Coast News

Some law enforcement officers in Ventura County can now carry their gear in a more ergonomic way

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM PST
Ventura County Sheriff's deputies can now use load bearing vests instread of traditional belts while on duty to carry gear.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Some Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are sporting a new look.

 The agency is giving deputies the option of using what are called load bearing vests, instead of traditional belts while they are on duty.

The belts typically carry things like their handgun, taser, baton, pepper spray, handcuffs and radio, and can weigh more than 20 pounds. The distribution of weight can cause backaches, and hip issues.

The vests better distribute the weight of the equipment. The Sheriff’s Office approved the use of two styles of the vests. But, switching isn’t mandatory. And, if deputies want to use them they have to buy them on their own.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco