Some law enforcement officers in Ventura County can now carry their gear in a more ergonomic way

Some Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies are sporting a new look.

The agency is giving deputies the option of using what are called load bearing vests, instead of traditional belts while they are on duty.

The belts typically carry things like their handgun, taser, baton, pepper spray, handcuffs and radio, and can weigh more than 20 pounds. The distribution of weight can cause backaches, and hip issues.

The vests better distribute the weight of the equipment. The Sheriff’s Office approved the use of two styles of the vests. But, switching isn’t mandatory. And, if deputies want to use them they have to buy them on their own.