"Iron Man," "Sherlock Holmes" star to be honored at Santa Barbara International Film Festival

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM PST
SBIFF
Robert Downey Jr. to get film fest's Maltin Modern Master Award.

He’s known for his big screen movies “Sherlock Holmes” and “Iron Man,” and is a two-time Academy Award nominee.

Now, Robert Downey Jr. has been named the recipient of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s highest honor. Downey will receive the Festival’s Maltin Modern Master Award.

The actor will receive the award on February 9, 2024 as a part of the 39th annual festival. The award is named after legendary film critic and movie historian Leonard Maltin, who will interview Downey as part of the event.

Downey’s career spans more than a half century. He’s starred in critically acclaimed movies ranging from Chaplin to Tropic Thunder, and has won two Golden Globes.
