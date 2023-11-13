"Barbie," "La La Land" star to be honored by Santa Barbara International Film Festival

The co-star of one of the biggest hit movies of the year is going to receive a special honor from the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Ryan Gosling will be saluted with the festival’s Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence In Film. The honor goes to those who have contributed a large body of outstanding work in cinema. The January 13 event is a fundraiser for the Film Festival’s education programs.

Gosling co-starred in the summer blockbuster Barbie. He’s a two-time Oscar nominee, and won a Golden Globe for his lead role in La La Land. Gosling has been honored twice before with other awards from the Santa Barbara festival.

Past winners of the Kirk Douglas award include Hugh Jackman, Ed Harris, Jane Fonda, Harrison Ford, Quentin Tarantino, and Dame Judi Dench.