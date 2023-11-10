Veterans Day is marked around the Tri-Counties

A Flyover by the Tiger Squadron, and music from Royal High School Wind Ensemble – the young and old, men and women, some in uniform and some not - gathered to honor our military veterans, on Friday at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

"I think it's an honorable thing to do," said Art Catalusci, who served in the Air Force in the 1960s.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Friday's event featured a flyover by Tiger Squadron

He says it’s important to recognize the service from our veterans.

"I do reflect upon the brothers that have passed before me and the ones I served with, especially that passed...and the guys I went high school with that went to Vietnam and came back...if they were lucky and the ones that did not - I feel bad for," he said.