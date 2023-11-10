2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Veterans Day is marked around the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM PST
Veteran's Day was marked at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Friday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Veteran's Day was marked at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley on Friday

There was a flyover at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

A Flyover by the Tiger Squadron, and music from Royal High School Wind Ensemble – the young and old, men and women, some in uniform and some not - gathered to honor our military veterans, on Friday at the Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

"I think it's an honorable thing to do," said Art Catalusci, who served in the Air Force in the 1960s.

Friday's event featured a flyover by Tiger Squadron
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Friday's event featured a flyover by Tiger Squadron

He says it’s important to recognize the service from our veterans.

"I do reflect upon the brothers that have passed before me and the ones I served with, especially that passed...and the guys I went high school with that went to Vietnam and came back...if they were lucky and the ones that did not - I feel bad for," he said.

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday