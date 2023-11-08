Community fridges offer a creative solution to fight both hunger and climate change

Community fridges — which volunteers stock with free food — are not only a way to reduce food waste and fight hunger, but they also offer a creative solution to climate change by helping reduce methane emissions.

Host Deepa Fernandes speaks to Grist reporter Max Graham about the benefits and challenges of community fridges across the U.S.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.