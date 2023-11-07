2023
Huge boost for historic theater on Central Coast's renovation hopes

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 7, 2023 at 6:10 AM PST
Lompoc Theatre's restoration project received a multi-million dollar boost
John Palminteri
/
KCLU
The Lompoc Theatre received a multimillion dollar State grant on Monday.

The Lompoc Theatre has been downtown in the town since 1927, but it's been dormant for years.

"It started as a Vaudeville house and movie theater - just only became a movie theater - and it was dormant since 1991," explained Mark Herrier, the Executive Director for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

The non-profit received a $2.285 million grant from the state on Monday, taking them closer to their goal to raise enough money to reopen the theater as an arts hub, which he says will revitalize the downtown area of Lompoc.

The theater has been dormant for years
John Palminteri
/
KCLU
"It renovates the entire core almost immediately. Our county statistics indicate that once our doors open, overnight we start generating $4 million a year to Lompoc just to start. And that doesn't include the budget that we will have," he said.

He added, "It changes everything."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
