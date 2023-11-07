Huge boost for historic theater on Central Coast's renovation hopes

The Lompoc Theatre has been downtown in the town since 1927, but it's been dormant for years.

"It started as a Vaudeville house and movie theater - just only became a movie theater - and it was dormant since 1991," explained Mark Herrier, the Executive Director for the Lompoc Theatre Project.

The non-profit received a $2.285 million grant from the state on Monday, taking them closer to their goal to raise enough money to reopen the theater as an arts hub, which he says will revitalize the downtown area of Lompoc.

John Palminteri / KCLU The theater has been dormant for years

"It renovates the entire core almost immediately. Our county statistics indicate that once our doors open, overnight we start generating $4 million a year to Lompoc just to start. And that doesn't include the budget that we will have," he said.

He added, "It changes everything."